Legacy Advisors LLC Has $7.73 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 1.2% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $6.05 on Monday, hitting $537.66. The stock had a trading volume of 651,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,772. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $538.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

