Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,729 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,287,718,000 after purchasing an additional 333,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,525,419,000 after acquiring an additional 219,892 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,134,947 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,901,040,000 after acquiring an additional 210,586 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $9.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $759.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,280. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $697.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $618.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $466.80 and a 12-month high of $764.74. The company has a market cap of $336.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $695.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.42.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

