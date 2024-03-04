Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 160 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,116,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,414,693,000 after buying an additional 55,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after buying an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after buying an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,091,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,178,095,000 after buying an additional 157,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after buying an additional 5,832,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total value of $5,647,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,558,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,277 shares of company stock valued at $22,533,584 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO traded up $4.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $580.98. The stock had a trading volume of 687,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,355. The business has a 50-day moving average of $547.61 and a 200-day moving average of $514.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $593.17. The stock has a market cap of $221.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.