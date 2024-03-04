Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 2,105 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Perrigo by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Perrigo by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In related news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $252,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,466.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $252,130.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of PRGO stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,395,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.10 and a beta of 0.61. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.71.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -1,090.00%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. It develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products; infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products; pain and sleep-aids; oral care products; healthy lifestyle products, which includes weight management; skin care products; women's health products comprising feminine hygiene and contraceptives; vitamins, minerals, and supplements; rare diseases business; and other miscellaneous self-care products.

