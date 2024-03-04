Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.65 Billion Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,473,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040,477 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.6% of Legal & General Group Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.68% of Coca-Cola worth $1,649,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 220.1% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 92,440 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after acquiring an additional 24,772 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 210,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,778,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 243,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after buying an additional 108,356 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 391,516 shares of company stock worth $23,636,810 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO
Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of KO stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.85. 4,288,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,792,667. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $258.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 74.19%.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- What is a Dividend King?
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Pure Storage and Nvidia Proves AI-Ready Infrastructure Reigns
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.