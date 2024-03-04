Legal & General Group Plc Has $716.46 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,480,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 314,964 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.60% of General Electric worth $716,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $635,274,000. State Street Corp raised its position in General Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $418,951,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,742,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.63. 3,901,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,342,243. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.32. The company has a market cap of $174.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 1 year low of $86.07 and a 1 year high of $161.77.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.71.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

