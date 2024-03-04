Legal & General Group Plc Has $779.46 Million Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,790,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,284 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $779,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth $39,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV traded up $6.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $505.50. 447,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,346. The company’s 50-day moving average is $488.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.83. The company has a market cap of $117.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $516.61.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.90.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

