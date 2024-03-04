Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,834,154 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 462,919 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $878,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,956 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 172.4% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 29,864 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% in the third quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,423,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,030,778. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.78 and its 200-day moving average is $90.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $207.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $113.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.