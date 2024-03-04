Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,313,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,964,009 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Legal & General Group Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.27% of Alphabet worth $4,524,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.58. 23,141,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,191,377. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.94 and a 12 month high of $155.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,800 shares of company stock worth $29,529,164. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

