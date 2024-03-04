Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,258,966 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,335,483 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,258,966 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,167,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Comcast Trading Down 1.9 %

Comcast stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,804,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,462,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $166.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.58. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

