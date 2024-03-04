Legal & General Group Plc Sells 138,044 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,519,682 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 138,044 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.58% of Netflix worth $951,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $788,518,000 after buying an additional 1,198,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $823,446,000 after buying an additional 992,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $619.84. 1,418,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,189,197. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $534.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.39. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $624.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $556.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,351 shares of company stock worth $154,486,891 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

