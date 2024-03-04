Legal & General Group Plc Sells 361,892 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,025,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 361,892 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.6% of Legal & General Group Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.58% of Chevron worth $1,859,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.95. 6,632,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,692,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The company has a market cap of $274.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.87 and its 200 day moving average is $153.70.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.56.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

