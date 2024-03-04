Legal & General Group Plc Sells 414,729 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,956,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,729 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $736,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 59.7% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,089,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,481,000 after acquiring an additional 112,398 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 344,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916,808. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.22 and a 200 day moving average of $92.71. The stock has a market cap of $140.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

