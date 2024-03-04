Legal & General Group Plc Sells 513,724 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,806,305 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 513,724 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.9% of Legal & General Group Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,485,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Down 1.2 %
V traded down $3.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $279.89. 2,054,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,293,712. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.78. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $286.13. The stock has a market cap of $514.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,311 shares of company stock worth $19,333,129. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
