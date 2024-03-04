Legal & General Group Plc Trims Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,996,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,702,991 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.58% of Bank of America worth $1,259,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 30.4% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Bank of America Trading Up 2.7 %

BAC stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.29. The company had a trading volume of 23,619,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,518,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $35.42.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

