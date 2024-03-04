Legion Partners Asset Management LLC Buys 5,000,000 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 272.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,835,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Globalstar makes up about 2.7% of Legion Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $8,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,594,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Globalstar by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Globalstar by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,402,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 65,866 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Globalstar by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 106,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 30,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James F. Lynch bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,540,720 shares in the company, valued at $14,775,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James F. Lynch acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $417,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,593,002.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James F. Lynch purchased 500,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $865,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,775,445.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Stock Down 6.1 %

Globalstar stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.39. 3,664,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,560,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.00 and a beta of 0.84. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.06 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. Research analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

