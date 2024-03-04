Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Li Auto from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.72.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $43.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 224,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 201,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 295.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $17,696,000. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

