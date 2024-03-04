Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $58.29

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.29 and last traded at $58.61, with a volume of 21178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.29.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

