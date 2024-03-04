Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $58.40

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.40 and last traded at $58.73, with a volume of 53239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,023,000 after buying an additional 65,855 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $22,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

