Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 85,224 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 877,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,224 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Lido Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $134,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.64. 156,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,231. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.56 and a one year high of $180.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.19.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.