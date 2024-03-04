Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 85,382 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,965,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,382 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF comprises about 0.7% of Lido Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $91,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 219.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 134.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 67.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.06. 52,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,660. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.45. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $57.17.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

