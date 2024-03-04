Lido Advisors LLC Buys 27,898 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,898 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $17,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.67. The stock had a trading volume of 968,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,688. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.65.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

