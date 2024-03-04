Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,118 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $16,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Pacific Financial increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW stock traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $298.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,552,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351,415. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.08. The firm has a market cap of $96.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.30 and a 52-week high of $380.84.

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,088,185. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.89.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

