Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,247 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.74% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $20,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FMAT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.03. 17,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,816. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.12. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $50.09.

About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

