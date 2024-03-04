Lido Advisors LLC Has $30.95 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,900 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $30,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VTWO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.61. 990,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.81 and a 200 day moving average of $75.12.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.4012 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

