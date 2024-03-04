Lido Advisors LLC Has $51.80 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 1,020.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,301 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Lido Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $51,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 901.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RYT traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $282.01. 36,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,542. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $213.47 and a twelve month high of $286.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average of $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

