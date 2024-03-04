Lido Advisors LLC Has $75.44 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,393,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,386 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Lido Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 10.25% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $75,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIDU stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.48. 27,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,354. The firm has a market cap of $890.53 million, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.76 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.85.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

