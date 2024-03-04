Lido Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 144.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,868 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $79.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,192. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $79.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

