Lido Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $25,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474,478 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,703,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,675,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,172,000 after purchasing an additional 27,994 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,319,000 after purchasing an additional 410,331 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.01. 150,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,952. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.42. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.02 and a one year high of $172.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

