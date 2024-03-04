Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 44,371 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,053,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $38,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $87,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.21. 152,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,947. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.03. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0593 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

