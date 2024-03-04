Lido Advisors LLC Sells 75,478 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 699,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,478 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.80% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $18,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 408.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. FMR LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 112.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter.

ANGL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.71. 339,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,594. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $29.21.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

