Linden Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 992,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,972,000. Linden Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of NIO as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NIO by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after acquiring an additional 431,851 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NIO by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,007,000 after buying an additional 48,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in NIO by 45.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 106,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NIO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 68,243,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,117,660. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 114.38% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

