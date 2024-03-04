Linden Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS)

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGSS. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 139,841 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 46,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 428.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 401,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 325,752 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition alerts:

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGSS traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $11.26. 1,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,971. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03.

About Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the transportation sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.