Littlejohn & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,973,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,737 shares during the period. Algoma Steel Group comprises 11.4% of Littlejohn & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Littlejohn & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Algoma Steel Group worth $13,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 1,414.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 48,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ASTL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,865. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Algoma Steel Group Cuts Dividend

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $452.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

