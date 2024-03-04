Littlejohn & Co. LLC Takes $1.63 Million Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 77,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. Chefs’ Warehouse comprises about 1.4% of Littlejohn & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Littlejohn & Co. LLC owned 0.19% of Chefs’ Warehouse at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,439,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,511,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,834,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34,363 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,532,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,272 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,399,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,641,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,242,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,434,000 after buying an additional 33,422 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Up 0.8 %

CHEF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,289. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 2.22. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.67 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHEF. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chefs’ Warehouse

Insider Activity at Chefs’ Warehouse

In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $180,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,549.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chefs’ Warehouse Profile

(Free Report)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.