Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Holdings Decreased by Lone Pine Capital LLC

Lone Pine Capital LLC cut its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,713,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,785 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment makes up 3.0% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned 1.61% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $308,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 16.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 789.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 81,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 72,610 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 19,162 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,660,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $1,814,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,330. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.89. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.55.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

