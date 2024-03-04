LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,074 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 259,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 239,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the period.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCD opened at $14.28 on Monday. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $14.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

