London Co. of Virginia Acquires 30,239 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,818,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,239 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 2.08% of Perrigo worth $90,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Perrigo by 23.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 135.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after acquiring an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Perrigo Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PRGO stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.21. 1,572,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,876. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -262.00 and a beta of 0.61. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.71.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -1,090.00%.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In other news, EVP Robert Willis bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,466.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $252,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Willis bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,466.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perrigo Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. It develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products; infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products; pain and sleep-aids; oral care products; healthy lifestyle products, which includes weight management; skin care products; women's health products comprising feminine hygiene and contraceptives; vitamins, minerals, and supplements; rare diseases business; and other miscellaneous self-care products.

Further Reading

