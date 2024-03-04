London Co. of Virginia Boosts Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 664,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. NewMarket makes up 1.8% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.07% of NewMarket worth $302,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the third quarter worth about $8,086,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NewMarket by 3.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in NewMarket by 91.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in NewMarket by 17.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in NewMarket by 68.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. 60.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NEU traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $645.80. 13,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,019. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $334.88 and a twelve month high of $650.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $583.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $643.35 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 41.33%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 22.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEU

About NewMarket

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.