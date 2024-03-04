London Co. of Virginia Boosts Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,667,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,125 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.55% of CBRE Group worth $123,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,749,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,282,000 after buying an additional 1,292,532 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,786,000 after buying an additional 894,521 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,416,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 26,570.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 800,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,314,000 after buying an additional 797,897 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CBRE stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,724. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

