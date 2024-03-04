London Co. of Virginia Buys 11,548 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,072,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,548 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.81% of Vulcan Materials worth $216,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.62.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $267.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.61. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $159.76 and a 52 week high of $269.68. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,218 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,794 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

