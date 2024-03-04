London Co. of Virginia Has $147.19 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,225,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,634 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 1.60% of Hasbro worth $147,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on HAS shares. DA Davidson lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Hasbro stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.67. The stock had a trading volume of 751,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,091. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -26.12%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Further Reading

