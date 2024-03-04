London Co. of Virginia Has $339.54 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

London Co. of Virginia reduced its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,437,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60,888 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for approximately 2.0% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.42% of Progressive worth $339,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.67.

Progressive Stock Up 0.8 %

Progressive stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,553. The stock has a market cap of $110.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $193.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.97.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,485 shares of company stock worth $9,067,896. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

