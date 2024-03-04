London Co. of Virginia Has $389.31 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,976,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 577,171 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 2.3% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.87% of Norfolk Southern worth $389,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,860,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,596,505,000 after purchasing an additional 465,902 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,699,371,000 after purchasing an additional 264,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $949,455,000 after purchasing an additional 86,988 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,073,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $605,331,000 after purchasing an additional 26,686 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE NSC traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $259.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,859. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $261.37. The company has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.08.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $302.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

