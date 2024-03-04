London Co. of Virginia Increases Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,647,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,358,784 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises about 1.7% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.69% of Copart worth $286,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,715,114,000 after buying an additional 19,576,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,602,821,000 after buying an additional 994,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Copart by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,582,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,494,000 after buying an additional 513,244 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,882,000 after buying an additional 7,122,991 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Copart Trading Up 0.9 %

CPRT stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,597. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.13. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $54.35.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

