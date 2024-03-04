London Co. of Virginia Increases Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,699,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 24,161 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 1.07% of Skyworks Solutions worth $167,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 487,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SWKS traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,385. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $118.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.