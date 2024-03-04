London Co. of Virginia Purchases 210,821 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,118,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,821 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.67% of M&T Bank worth $141,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.3% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 15.2% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 15.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,840,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,138,000 after acquiring an additional 650,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,595,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,675,000 after acquiring an additional 41,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $4,374,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,993 shares of company stock worth $6,920,591. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTB. DA Davidson decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.71.

M&T Bank Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of MTB traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.55. The company had a trading volume of 628,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.30. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $153.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.95%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

