London Co. of Virginia Raises Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

London Co. of Virginia increased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,433,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in CarMax were worth $172,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in CarMax by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in CarMax by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Up 0.4 %

CarMax stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.65. The stock had a trading volume of 420,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,725. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.84. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $55.76 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

