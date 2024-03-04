London Co. of Virginia Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

London Co. of Virginia reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,130,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,501,066 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $133,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE VZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,962,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,709,811. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $168.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,340 shares of company stock worth $1,712,039. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

