London Co. of Virginia Sells 10,450 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,450 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 1.16% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $45,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.99. 68,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,381. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.95. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $138.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.10 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.62. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 361.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $65,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares in the company, valued at $473,677.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

